Jessica Pegula will be in action as she is set to battle Olga Danilovic in the third round of the women's singles match in the Australian Open 2025 on Friday, January 17. The Jessica Pegula vs Olga Danilovic's much-awaited encounter will be hosted at the Rod Laver Arena. The Jessica Pegula vs Olga Danilovic third-round Australian Open 2025 women's singles match started at 3:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Jessica Pegula vs Olga Danilovic match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels. Fans in India can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming of the Jessica Pegula vs Olga Danilovic Australian Open 2025 encounter. Australian Open 2025: Two-Time Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Clara Tauson To Advance to Fourth Round.

Jessica Pegula vs Olga Danilovic Live Telecast Details of Australian Open 2025

