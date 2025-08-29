Carlos Alcaraz is set to lock horns with Luciano Darderi in a third round match in the men's singles competition at the US Open 2025 on Friday, August 29. The Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz match is set to be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and it starts at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of the US Open 2025 and fans can watch Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the US Open 2025 as they can watch the Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but only after having a subscription. Carlos Alcaraz Brings Out His New 'Golf Swing' Celebration After Cruising Past Mattia Bellucci In Men's Singles Second Round US Open 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Indian duo #RithvikChoudaryBollipalli & #SriramBalaji take the court tonight in Men’s Doubles Round 1 at @usopen! 🇮🇳 Here are the matches to watch out for! 🤩#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/xhWuQvZbci — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 29, 2025

