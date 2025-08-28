Currently enjoying himself on the court, French Open 2025 champion, Carlos Alcaraz, brought out his new 'Golf Swing' celebration after earning a comfortable 1-6,6-0,6-3 win over Mattia Bellucci in his men's singles second round US Open 2025 match in New York. The Spaniard's new celebration is a tribute to golfer Rory McIlroy, whom the tennis stars name as an inspiration. Alcaraz first mimicked a golf swing celebration after his first round US Open 2025 win, where McIlroy was present at Arthur Ashe Stadium. McIlroy ended up praising Alcaraz for his golf swing on social media as well. Jannik Sinner Beats Vit Kopriva 6-1,6-1,6-1 To Storm Into Second Round of US Open 2025; Defending Champion Notches Up 22-Match Winning Streak at Hardcourt Grand Slams.

Carlos Alcaraz Brings Out New Celebration

The golf swing is the new celebration for @carlosalcaraz pic.twitter.com/QBv59ToPT0 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2025

