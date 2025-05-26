Madison Keys will take on Daria Saville in the women's singles first round of the ongoing French Open 2025. The Madison Keys vs Daria Saville match will be held at the Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France, on Monday, May 26. The women's singles match between Madison Keys and Daria Saville could start at 9:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Madison Keys vs Daria Saville match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail live streaming viewing options for the Madison Keys vs Daria Saville French Open 2025 Roland Garros first-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Starts With Easy Win; Olympics Champion Qinwen Zheng Advances to Second Round of Roland Garros.

French Open 2025 Day 2 Order of Play

