Italy's tennis star Matteo Berrettini was seen almost fainting as he was getting ready to execute a serve against Andy Murray during a round of 128 match against Andy Murray during Miami Open 2024. Earlier this week Arthur Cazaux got fainted during the match. Matteo Berrettini has become the second player to faint/almost faint during this week. The weather is also hot where the tournament is taking place but it has not come as a proper reason for the incident. Miami Open 2024: Paula Badosa Halts Simona Halep’s Comeback, Venus Williams Loses to Diana Shnaider.

Watch Video Here

#BREAKING #URGENT 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Italian Tennis player Mateo Berrettini, playing Andy Murray, almost faints during a match at the Miami Open today. He was the 2nd male player to faint/almost faint this week. pic.twitter.com/yBPWOZ0yJk — Brian’s Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)