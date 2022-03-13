Naomi Osaka broke down during her Indian Wells encounter against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova. The Japanese star was seen in tears after a fan hurled insults at her by which the tennis star was deeply affected. A spectator reportedly yelled 'Naomi, you s*ck' during the encounter. Osaka lost the game 6-0,6-4.

Watch the Incident

Naomi Osaka asking chair umpire if she can borrow umpires mic to talk to the woman in the crowd. And her convo with supervisor. Naomi was crying #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/lehS7qi8EZ — NoFirstName claycourtdal (@SMSTNS) March 13, 2022

