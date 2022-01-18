Nick Kyrgios secured a place in the second round of Australian Open 2022 as he defeated Liam Broady in straight sets. The Australian made easy work of his British opponent, winning the game 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Putting on a show ✨ 🇦🇺 @NickKyrgios eases past Liam Broady to set up a second round showdown with world No.2 Daniil Medvedev 👀#AusOpen • #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/WOPyoEyBPm — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2022

