In a shocking turn of events, Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has been denied entry in Australia. Currently, provisions are being made to send him back. The Australian authorities took the decision and this simply means that the Serbian tennis ace will not be able to participate in the Australian Open 2022. Now that Novak is waiting for the provisions to be made, a few protestors gathered outside his hotel. Novak obviously got to know of them and was seen blowing kisses to the protestors. The video of the incident has been making rounds on social media.

Video:

يا عمري يوزع بوسات 😞❤️ pic.twitter.com/ubEREAafIX — w’nole 20GS (@__wa8) January 6, 2022

