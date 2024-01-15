Novak Djokovic took to social media to react to a video of Virat Kohli talking about the camaderie that he enjoys with the tennis icon. Earlier, Djokovic had revealed that he and Kohli text each other and the cricketer subsequently, in a video posted by BCCI, went on to reveal how their conversation on social media began besides also wishing him well for the Australian Open 2024. The Serbian tennis star now has reposted the video and wrote, "Thank you for these kind words @imVkohli Looking forward to the day we play together." 'We Keep Exchanging Messages...' Virat Kohli Throws Light On His Bond With Novak Djokovic, Wishes Him Good Luck for Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

See Novak Djokovic's Post:

Thank you for these kind words @imVkohli 🙏 Looking forward to the day we play together 🤝🏏🎾 https://t.co/C8Lyz2B0J4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 14, 2024

