Novak Djokovic is in momentum and he will aim a semifinal spot when he will clash against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal of men's singles competition at the US Open 2025 on Wednesday, September 3. The Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and has an approximate time of 5:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Serbian great is eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam title and will look to put up a dominant performance against his opponent from America. In India, the broadcast rights of the US Open 2025 are with Star Sports Network, and fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz live telecast on its channels. Some fans would be on the lookout for an online viewing option, and they can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing one of their subscription plans. ‘Made a Huge Mistake’ Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Apologises to Young Boy for US Open 2025 Cap Incident As He Issues Statement on Company’s Instagram Page (See Post).

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

The quarter-final lineup is set! 🔒 Who are you backing to make it to the semi-finals? 🔥#USOpen2025 Quarter-finals 👉 Lehecka 🆚 Alcaraz, TUE, 2nd SEP 10:30 PM* on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/EGXOaQ33DE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 2, 2025

