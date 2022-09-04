Spanish star Rafael Nadal is cruising to another Grand Slam title this year as he reached into the pre-quarterfinal round in the US Open 2022 today, September 4. The 22-time major title winner defeated Richard Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 in the third round of the tournament. He will now face Frances Tiafoe in the next round.

Watch Nadal's Winning Moment:

