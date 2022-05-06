Rafael Nadal had exited Madrid Open much earlier than expected after losing to fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz won the game 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 and will face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals tomorrow.

Un día que siempre recordará ✨✨ 🇪🇸 @alcarazcarlos03 supera a 🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal (6-2, 1-6, 6-3) y cita a Djokovic en las semifinales del #MMOPEN. pic.twitter.com/T287dXaejv — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 6, 2022

