It was an emotional moment at the O2 Arena on Friday as Roger Federer played his final game. The Swiss legend has announced his retirement from the sport. Federer represented Team Europe in Laver Cup 2022 and partnered with Rafael Nadal in a doubles match. During the game. Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic were in tears as the 41-year-old called time on an illustrious career.

Make it Stop

They’re crying next to each other. Rafa, Roger. Please make it stop. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/srfP38tGIX — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 23, 2022

Tennis

Watching Novak Djokovic cry during Roger Federer's retirement shows that despite the rivalry they are still human at the end of the day and have enormous respect for one another. This is what tennis is all about. 👏 pic.twitter.com/PFSCwLSidD — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) September 23, 2022

In Pain

The Big Three

The respect Novak has for Roger is just unbelievable👏 and It shows you how amazing and incredible human being Nole is💖. There is no one like you Nole🙌❤️. I cried immediately after I saw you cry😭. I just realized how much mean to me Nole🥺.#Djokovic #GOAT #NoleFam pic.twitter.com/mIPHZgHaqQ — Shane Gupta (@Shanegupta99) September 24, 2022

Biggest Rivals

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic! Ever seen rivals cry together Watching their Biggest rival retire from game? Federer retiring is a bitter reminder Nadal & Nole Era is coming to end soon, Cherish them! Fedal Forever!#Federer #RogerFederer𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MKcSfjW5MF — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 24, 2022

