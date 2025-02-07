20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is a Tennis legend and he is still considered as one of the finest racquet players ever touched the Tennis court. Roger Federer, despite retiring from action has a strong bond with the Swiss sporting brand On and had featured in many promotional campaigns. With the current advertisement involving famous cartoon character Elmo from Sesame Street alongside Federer, the brand is looking for expansion. Watch the video below. Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Breaks Tie With Roger Federer for the Most Grand Slam Matches in Tennis History.

Roger Federer Meets Sesame Street's Elmo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On (@on)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)