Roger Federer has shown off his solo table tennis skills and also posted a video on social media. The Swiss ace also had posted a hilarious caption to go along with it. "Back at it, playing Table Tennis with my friends," it read. Even John Isner commented on the video and was quite impressed with his skills. Federer had withdrawn his name from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)