Serena Williams would aim to have a strong start to her final competition as she faces Danka Kovinic in the women's singles US Open 2022 on Tuesday, August 30. The match would be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and is slated to start at a tentative time of 4:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network would provide live telecast of the US Open on Indian TV sets. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the US Open matches on the SonyLIV app and website.

