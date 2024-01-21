Sania Mirza's family took to social media after all the controversy after Shoaib Malik's recent marriage to a Pakistan actress. The tennis star's family went on to mention that "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now." They also went on to mention that all fans and well-wishers should stay away from indulging in any speculations. Sania Mirza Took ‘Khula’ From Shoaib Malik, Father Imran Mirza Confirms Indian Tennis Star’s Divorce.

Have a look at the Statement by Sania Mirza's Family Over Social Media

