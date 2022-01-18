Emma Raducanu will launch her bid to challenge for the Australian Open 2022 title when she locks horns with Sloane Stephens in the women's singles first-round match at the Margaret Court Arena on January 18, Tuesday. The match is set to start at 3:30 pm IST. Sony Sports network channels would provide live telecast of the game while fans in India would be able to use the Sony Liv app to live stream the match.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)