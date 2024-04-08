Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal created history by defeating the world number 38 and Italian Tennis player Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters 2024. Nagal became the first Indian male Tennis singles player to win an ATP 1000 event Tennis match on clay court. Nagal defeated Arnaldi by a margin of 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. Sumit Nagal Beats World No 38 Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Opening Round

Sumit Nagal Creates History at Monte Carlo Masters

There's just Sumit about Nagal on clay 🧱 History for @nagalsumit as he becomes the first-ever male Indian singles player to win a Masters 1000 match on clay!#RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/zJGfMunJlN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 8, 2024

