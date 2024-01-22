Another set of exciting matches awaits fans at the Australian Open 2024. The race to the quarterfinals is well and truly on and the competitors in the fourth round will give it all on the court to progress further in the competition. Daniil Medvedev is set to take on Nuno Borges and Carlos Alcaraz will battle it out against Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round, among the top contests. In women's singles, Victoria Azarenka is set to continue her charge and so will Linda Noskova, who knocked world no 1 Iga Swiatek out in the last round. Australian Open 2024 Day 8 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Advance; Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out.

Australian Open 2024 Day 9 Men's Singles Schedule on January 22

Race to the #AO2024 Quarterfinals is on 🔥🎾 Who do you think will inch one step closer to the 🏆❓#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/DyYvsbOsNY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 21, 2024

Australian Open 2024 Day 9 Women's Singles Schedule on January 22

#AO2024 elite 8️⃣ awaits ⏳ Women's Singles hits Round 4️⃣, where only four spots remain to secure a place in the coveted quarterfinals 🎾🔥#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/IhfZMqcRia — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 21, 2024

Australian Open 2024 Day 9 Doubles Singles Schedule on January 22

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)