Day 11 of the Australian Open 2025 promises some jaw-dropping action, on Wednesday, January 22. Defending champion Jannik Sinner will be in action against Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton takes on Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals. In women's singles, Madison Keys and Elina Svitolina will square off against each other for a place in the semifinals and later, Iga Swiatek will face Emma Navarro for a spot in the last four. Plus, there's more action in store as the quarterfinals for men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles continue. Earlier, Novak Djokovic battled past Carlos Alcaraz to enter the Australian Open 2025 semifinals. Bird's Feather Delays Play in Alexander Zverev vs Tommy Paul Australian Open 2025 Men's Singles Quarterfinal (Watch Video).

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 22

