We are in the ninth day of the Australian Open 2025 which once again promises some exciting contests for fans, on Monday, January 20. Jannik Sinner, the defending champion will be going up against Holger Rune and later on, Gael Monfils will square off against Ben Shelton. Alex de Minaur and Alex Michelsen will face off in the fourth round. In women's singles, Elina Rybakina takes on Madison Keys while Iga Swiatek, after beating Emma Raducanu will lock horns with Eva Lys. The Australian Open 2025 has already turned out to be a pretty exciting affair and with the knockouts approaching, every game is expected to get more and more intense. Australian Open 2025 Day 8 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Quarterfinal Match Set; Aryna Sabalenka Enters Last Eight With Comfortable Win.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule Today

