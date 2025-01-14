The Australian Open 2025 has already turned out to be an entertaining competition with some fascinating matches having taken place already. Day 3 (January 14) of the Australian Open 2025 has some more action lined up for fans with the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Andre Rublev in action among others in men's singles. Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna is set to kickstart his campaign in men's doubles when he teams up with Nicolas Barrientos. In women's singles, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Jasmine Paolini will be among the ones to start their campaigns. Read below to check out the full Australian Open 2025 schedule for January 14, below. Australian Open 2025 Day 2 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Survives Scare, Stefanos Tsitsipas Knocked Out; Iga Swiatek Notches Up Easy Win, Carlos Alcaraz Advances.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 14

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)