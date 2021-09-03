Victoria Azarenka would lock horns against Garbine Muguruza in the third-round match at the US Open 2021. The match would be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 03, 2021 (Friday) and it would begin at 09:30 pm IST. Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast with Disney+ Hotstar streaming the game live.

Just LOOK at that #USOpen Day 5 schedule 🤩 🇰🇿 Rybakina v Halep 🇷🇴 🇧🇾 Azarenka v Muguruza 🇪🇸 🇨🇿 Krejcikova v Rakhimova 🇷🇺 🇺🇦 Svitolina v Kasatkina 🇷🇺 🇩🇪 Kerber v Stephens 🇺🇸 🇧🇪 Mertens v Jabeur 🇹🇳 🇨🇦 Fernandez v Osaka 🇯🇵 🇺🇸 Collins v Sabalenka 🇧🇾 Shout out your predictions! 👇 pic.twitter.com/9DX8AV55as — wta (@WTA) September 3, 2021

