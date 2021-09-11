Novak Djokovic, who had lost to Alexander Zverev in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, would aim to avenge that defeat when he takes on the German in the US Open 2021 men's singles semi-finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 11, Saturday. The match has a tentative start time of 04:30 am IST and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

