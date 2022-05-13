Indian Men's Badminton Team created history as they qualified for the semifinals of the Thomas and Uber Cup for the first time in 43 years. They are guaranteed of a bronze medal in the competition. Here is how the team reacted after securing a final four finish by defeating Malaysia.

