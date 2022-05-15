India notched up their maiden Thomas Cup title victory by defeating Indonesia 3-0 in a memorable final clash on Sunday, May 15. Lakshya Sen started India's dominance in the clash, which was then carried forward by inspirational performances from Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Kidambi Srikanth.

