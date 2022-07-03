Rafael Nadal once again showed a classy display on turf in his third round match in Wimbledon 2022 to secure a fourth round birth. The 22-time Grand Slam winner put on a Centre court masterclass to oust Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-1 6-2 6-4, and went on one step closer to lift his 23rd major title in London.

Rafael Nadal keeps his Calendar Slam dream alive, beating Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon. Great performance. 17-0 at Grand Slam level in 2022. pic.twitter.com/7ej2U41mri — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 2, 2022

