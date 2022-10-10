Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat and the bowlers stepped up and performed brilliantly to help India begin their T20 World Cup 2022 preparations on a good note with a 13-run victory over Western Australia in a practice match. Batting first, Yadav scored a 35-ball 52 as India posted a decent 158/6. In response, the Indian bowlers fired in tandem with young Arshdeep Singh being the best of the lot, having figures of 3/6 in three overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scalped two wickets and so did Yuzvendra Chahal. IND Won by 13 Runs | India vs Western Australia Warm up Match Highlights: WA XI 145/8 in 20 Overs (Target 159)

India beat Western Australia in Practice Match:

That's that from the practice match against Western Australia.#TeamIndia win by 13 runs. Arshdeep Singh 3/6 (3 overs) Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26 pic.twitter.com/NmXCogTFIR — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2022

