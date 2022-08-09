The David Dixon award is presented to the athletes who shows an exceptional level of performance, commitment and Fairplay at the end of every Commonwealth Games edition. Singapore's Feng Tianwei was awarded the honour at Commonwealth Games 2022.

The David Dixon Award is presented to the Outstanding Athlete of the #CommonwealthGames, who shows an exceptional level of performance, commitment and fair play. In 2022, it is awarded to @sgolympics' most decorated Commonwealth athlete, Feng Tianwei. 🇸🇬#B2022 pic.twitter.com/UHmvOqw6AF — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 8, 2022

