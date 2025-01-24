Rajpal Yadav’s father, Naurang Yadav, passed away on January 24 at AIIMS in Delhi, where he had been undergoing medical treatment. The actor’s father succumbed to health complications. Rajpal had returned to Delhi from Thailand just a day before the tragic event. This loss follows a troubling incident involving Rajpal and several other celebrities. In December 2024, Rajpal, along with Kapil Sharma, Remo D'Souza, and Sugandha Mishra, received death threats via email, reportedly from Pakistan. Rajpal Yadav Clarifies His Stand on Death Threats; Actor Says ‘The Agencies Will Handle It’.

Rajpal Yadav’s Father Dies

