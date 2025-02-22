The Rock made a sensational return to WWE SmackDown on February 22 and unveiled the host city for WrestleMania 42, which will be none other than New Orleans in Louisana, which is also the venue of this week's Friday Night episode. The Caesars Dome will be the main venue for WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans, which will be a two-day event on April 11 and April 12, 2026. This will be the third-ever time New Orleans will be hosting a WWE WrestleMania event, having already seen WrestleMania XXX and WrestleMania 42. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know About Upcoming PLE.

The Rock Announces WrestleMania 42 Host City

BREAKING NEWS: As announced by @TheRock, #WrestleMania 42 will take place LIVE from the @CaesarsDome in New Orleans, Louisiana! pic.twitter.com/3OZxLWm7IV — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2025

