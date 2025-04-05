In the first double-header Saturday of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 5, two blockbuster matches are scheduled to take place; Chennai Super Kings play Rajasthan Royals, while Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals. The CSK vs DC match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, while the PBKS vs RR will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which will be hosting its first game of the IPL 2025. The first match of the day will begin at 3:30 PM, with the second starting at 7:30 PM. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Digvesh Rathi Guide LSG to Thrilling Win Against Five-Time Champions.

IPL 2025 Matches On April 5

