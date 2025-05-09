Amidst all the tension and uncertainty around the Indian Premier League, May 9 will see Lucknow Super Giants host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 59 of IPL 2025. The LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). LSG needs to win to have better chances of finishing in the playoffs, while a victory for RCB will see the franchise lead the IPL 2025 points table. LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match To Take Place As Per Schedule As of Now: Chairperson Arun Dhumal.

Today's IPL 2025 Schedule

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)