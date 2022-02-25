Ukrainian boxing legend and former world champion Wladimir Klitschko has sent out an emotional plea calling for an end to the senseless war after Ukraine was invaded by Russia. Wladimir's brother, Vitali is a former boxer and the current mayor of Ukraine's capital. The former heavyweight boxer has also enlisted in the country's reserve army amid the ongoing tensions.

Klitschko Brother's Launch Appeal

Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko launch a joint video appeal after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine by Russia… [📽️ @Vitaliy_Klychko & @Klitschko] pic.twitter.com/uVG4NqtCff — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 24, 2022

Wladimir Klitschko Describes Situation

Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, whose brother is mayor of Kyiv, has told Al Jazeera that the Russian invasion is “terrifying” and calls on the world to help “stop the killing of Ukrainians” ⤵️ 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/3jAjwkU048 pic.twitter.com/kwbFWZJkFI — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 24, 2022

