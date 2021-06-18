Valtteri Bottas secures the number one spot during the first practice session of French GP 2021. Check video:

🏁 FP1 = DONE 🏁 Bottas leads team mate Hamilton, with the Red Bulls next in line#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/XWmQbofDQ7 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2021

Standings:

FP1 CLASSIFICATION Mercedes back on form, with Red Bull just behind And a strong showing from @AlpineF1Team in the opening session at their home race 🔥#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/rUs0beKoQI — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2021

