Twitter has suspended Vandana Katariya's fake accounts after the Indian Hockey player requested the social media website to action against them.
1/3 Hello all! 🙏
My family and I are going through a very tough time. Thanks to everyone for support.
It’s a humble request to some people to not increase my troubles.
I am seeing people making my fake accounts and sharing tweets from them ON MY BEHALF. pic.twitter.com/cSjRUySgpx
— Vandana Katariya (@VandanaHockey16) August 6, 2021
Grateful to all those people who came forward in my support 🙏 the fake accounts have now been suspended by @twitter
— Vandana Katariya (@VandanaHockey16) August 7, 2021
