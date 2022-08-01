Vijay Kumar Yadav won bronze medal in the Men's 60kg Judo Event in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian judoka beat Winsley Gangaya of Mauritius in the bronze medal event. The Indian held his nerve to the end to clinch the victory.

