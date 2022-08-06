Vinesh Phogat continued to add to the medal tally for India with another wrestling gold medal in the women's 53kg event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, August. Phogat beat opponent Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani. This was also her third consecutive gold in the Commonwealth Games.

Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold:

GOLD 🥇HATTRICK FOR VINESH 🥳🥳@Phogat_Vinesh has scripted history yet again, from being the 1️⃣st Indian woman 🤼‍♀️ to win GOLD at both CWG & Asian Games, to becoming the 1️⃣st Indian woman 🤼‍♀️ to bag 3 consecutive GOLD🥇at #CommonwealthGames 🔥 🔹️GOLD by VICTORY BY FALL 💪 1/1 pic.twitter.com/CeeGYqJ0RT — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

