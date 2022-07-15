The much-anticipated World Athletics Championships is set to get underway on July 15, Friday. The action from Day 1 of the event would begin from 9:35 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Sony Sports Network would be providing live telecast of the events on Indian TV sets. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of the events on the Sony Liv app.

IT'S FINALLY HERE! Swipe 👈 for the #WorldAthleticsChamps day 1⃣ schedule, and click below to make sure you know how to watch and follow 👇 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 15, 2022

