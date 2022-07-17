The World Athletics Championships has rolled on to its third day with some highly-anticipated events in store. Just like the first two days, all the action from Day 3 would be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of the events on the Sony Liv app.

See Details:

See Schedule:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)