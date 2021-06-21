Bobby Lashley defeats Drew McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell to retain his WWE Championship, Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley was disqualified against Charlotte Flair and as a result is still the RAW Women's Champion. See WWE HIAC 2021 Results.
And Still!
Seth Rollins Defeats Cesaro
Samy Zain Defeats Kevin Owens
Bianca Belair Retains
Alexa Bliss Wins
