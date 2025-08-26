In the final WWE Monday Night Raw before Clash in Paris 2025 PLE, Roman Reigns will open the weekly wrestling episode, which is expected to be a high-voltage one, featuring the best talent of the red brand. The WWE RAW Monday night will be hosted at bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, United Kingdom and will have an earlier start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on August 12 (August 26 in India. )Although fans will not have the live telecast viewing option on their TV channels, they can get the live streaming viewing option on Netflix, in exchange of a subscription fee. On Which Channel WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Wrestling PLE in France Free Live Streaming Online?

WWE RAW Free Live Streaming

.@ScrapDaddyAP previews what will be a HUGE night on #WWERaw TOMORROW in Birmingham with a special start time of 3PM ET/12PM PT! 👀 ▶️ @netflix 🎟️ https://t.co/RhkBqG2DR8 pic.twitter.com/QQS6OiKAxK — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)