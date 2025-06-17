With only one spot in the men's King of the Ring 2025 and women's Queen of the Ring 2025 semifinals remaining, WWE Raw will have superstars battle it out for the one elusive spot, which eventually will guarantee the winner a championship title at WWE SummerSlam PLE. WWE Monday Night Raw on June 16 (June 17 in India) will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Unfortunately, WWE Raw live telecast will not be available for TV viewing options; fans have online streaming. Fans can watch WWE Raw live streaming viewing option on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. WWE Supershow Mexico: Superstars Like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and Stephanie Vaquer Set To Appear On Two Wrestling Shows in July.

WWE RAW Free Live Streaming

Who will advance in the King of the Ring Tournament TOMORROW on #WWERaw? 👑🔥 🔥 Sheamus 🔥 Rusev 🔥 Bronson Reed 🔥 Jey Uso Tune in at 5:30 AM on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/ZKpcqp4XEs — WWE India (@WWEIndia) June 16, 2025

