The upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw will be built around Saturday Night's Main Event and the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE qualifying matches, which are scheduled to be held on June 7, 2025. Jey Uso will face Bron Breakker following Breakker's brutal backstage assault on the World Heavyweight Champion. Logan Paul will also appear on this week's Monday Night Raw. WWE Monday Night Raw on May 19 (May 20 in India) will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). While WWE Raw live telecast will not be available, fans have an online viewing option. Fans can watch WWE Raw live streaming on the Netflix app and website, at the cost of a subscription. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, May 5: CM Punk Costs Seth Rollins WHC Title Against Jey Uso, Gunther, Pat McAfee Face Off and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE RAW Free Live Streaming Online

WHO YA GOT jab World Heavyweight Champion Jey @WWEUsos battle karenge @bronbreakkerwwe ke saath ek non-title match mein kal #WWERaw par? 🔥 ▶️: 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/4RQdU4xFhD — WWE India (@WWEIndia) May 19, 2025

