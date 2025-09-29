The September 29th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will air live from the Lenovo Centre in Raleigh. Monday Night RAW will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Multiple big names, including Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, are being advertised for the show. Fans will also get to see Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental title against Rusev this week. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE RAW September 29th Episode

STACKED RAW NEXT WEEK: 🌐 DOM vs. RUSEV - #ICTitle Match 🔥 BAYLEY vs. RAQUEL 👏 USOS vs. THE BRONSONS - TORNADO TAG TEAM MATCH! SPECIAL START TIME 7ET/4PT! pic.twitter.com/MJ2bdrC74v — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)