WWE is set to have its first pay-per-view (PPV) of 2024 with the Royal Rumble 2024 being held in Florida at the Tropicana Field in St Petersburg. The match card is stacked for the night with the headlines being grabbed by the men's Royal Rumble contest featuring some of the best in the industry in the form of Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and a returning CM Punk, who has pledged to win the match and headline Wrestlemania. The women's Royal Rumble match is stacked too with the likes of Becky Lynch, Nia Jax and Bayley among the big names that will feature. Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast of the WWE Royal Member 2024 on the Sony Sports channels. Fans can alo watch live streaming online of the matches on the JioCinema app and website.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 on Sony Sports Network

