The United States Championship match between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens lived up to the built-up as both players went hard on each other. In a drastic change of events, Logan’s manager- Grayson Waller and Austin Theory talk with the referee as Logan sneaks in the brass knuckles. Kevin Owens aware of this, counters and takes the brass knuckles for himself and knocks out the champion. Taking advantage of the situation, KO tried to pin down Logan Paul. The referee counts to three but spots the weapon and rings the bell for a DQ, allowing Logan Paul to retain the US championship. But that was not the end, before Paul could celebrate the victory, Owens put him through a table to express his frustration. Bayley Wins WWE Women's Royal Rumble 2024, To Face IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul Retains the United States Championship at Royal Rumble 2024

