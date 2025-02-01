The WWE Royal Rumble 2025, one of the most-awaited PLE (Premium Live Event) is here and fans will get to witness some of the industry's biggest names in action, the likes of which include John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre among others in action. The 30-men's Royal Rumble match will feature the abovementioned superstars among many others while the women's match will witness Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Naomi and others in action. Charlotte Flair will also make her return tonight. Besides these two matches, Cody Rhodes will have his WWE Undisputed Championship on the line when he squares off against Kevin Owens in a 'Ladder Match'. Plus, Tag Team champions DIY will defend the titles against Motor City Machine Guns in a '2-out-of-3 falls' match. Take a look at the match card below. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Wrestling PLE Live Telecast Details on TV With Time in IST.

Men's Royal Rumble 2025 Match Featuring John Cena, CM Punk and Others

Women's Royal Rumble 2025 Match Featuring Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Others

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Championship

.@CodyRhodes and @FightOwensFight look to settle their rivalry in a brutal Undisputed WWE Title Ladder Match TONIGHT at #RoyalRumble! ▶️ https://t.co/Zj0mu5npqZ pic.twitter.com/yAcPYsXMNq — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2025

DIY (c) vs Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championship

#DIY vs. MCMG 👊 WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY will defend their title against Motor City Machine Guns in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at #RoyalRumble! TICKETS 🎟️: https://t.co/LualrNq1qt pic.twitter.com/H7PaoSF1HJ — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2025

