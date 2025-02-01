A galaxy of stars would ascend at the Lucas Oil Arena in Indianapolis at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The WWE Royal Rumble has always been one of the most anticipated and exciting events, the highlight of which is the Royal Rumble match where 30 superstars attempt to throw each other over the top rope and punch their ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, the show of shows where they get to face a champion of their choice. This year, the WWE Royal Rumble is extra-special, given the amount of star power it has. The men's WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match is set to feature some of the industry's biggest names, the likes of which include John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins just to name a few. Plus, the Royal Rumble matches always have that element of surprise as no one really knows who would turn up from the curtains when the timer hits zero. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Participants: John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Other Confirmed Entrants in 30-Men Wrestling's PLE on February 1.

The Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match will feature some big stars as well including former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, former Women's Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan, last year's winner Bayley and Iyo Sky among others. Also, it has been announced that Charlotte Flair will make her comeback and fans would be keen to see how the 'Queen' fares on her return. Besides the Royal Rumble matches, the WWE Undisputed Championship will be on the line when champion Cody Rhodes battles it out against friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens in a ladder match in what has been a deeply personal rivalry. There's so much to look forward to and fans, interested in checking the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live streaming and telecast details, can read below. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Participants: Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax and Other Confirmed Entrants in 30-Women Wrestling's PLE on February 1.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 1. Fans in India, set those alarms as the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will get underway at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 6:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) on February 1 in the USA.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WWE events in India. Fans in India can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary). For WWE Royal Rumble 2025 viewing options, read below. Triple H Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels Reveal News to ‘The Game’

How to Watch Live Streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

SonyLIV is the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network and will provide WWE live streaming in India. Fans can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. CM Punk, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are among favourites to win the men's Royal Rumble match while Iyo Sky and Charlotte Flair are among the ones who can be expected to win the women's Royal Rumble match.

